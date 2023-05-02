Bendigo thespian James Studds is expected to steal the show when he performs in his first musical in regional Victoria.
He will bring the vertically-challenged Lord Farquaad to life in Echuca-Moama Theatre Company's production of Shrek the Musical later this month.
After nine years in Melbourne where he starred in shows with the renowned CLOC (Cheltenham Light Opera Company) and OSMaD - The Old Scotch Music and Drama Club, Mr Studds made the tree change to Bendigo six months ago.
When he heard his local theatre company wasn't staging a show this year, he figured EMTC was the next best thing.
Despite the two-hour round trip to Echuca three times a week for rehearsals.
"It's a lot of travel but worth it," Mr Studds said.
"The talent here is amazing. It's a great company and I'm really enjoying working with everyone."
English born and bred, Mr Studds also performed in a string of shows in his hometown of Oxford before moving Down Under.
He is having no trouble connecting with his Shrek character.
"Yes there's a lot of me in there, especially the flirty bits," he said.
In Shrek Lord Farquaad is the self-centred and ruthless ruler of the kingdom of Duloc.
After evicting all the fairytale creatures, who then take refuge in Shrek's swamp, Farquaad makes a deal with the green ogre - he'll give them their homes back if Shrek rescues the beautiful Princess Fiona from a tall tower guarded by a dragon.
Comically short, Farquaad's role is quite physically challenging, which Mr Studds has taken on head-first or feet first depending on which way you look at it.
"James is absolutely hilarious as Farquaad. He is such a talent and we're so lucky to have him," co-director Tamara Cadd said.
"As for how we make him shorter, you'll just have to come to the show to find out."
Shrek will be EMTC's first musical since having to cut short its 2021 Little Shop of Horrors run due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ms Cadd is directing the show with fellow EMTC stalwarts Mark Thomson and Darcy Elliott (who also plays Donkey).
With a cast of more than 40, ranging in age from 12 to mid-60s, the show is full of colourful characters, songs and toe-tapping dancing.
"The show has got a fantastic vibe about it and has something for everyone," Mr Elliott said.
"If I were you, I'd make sure you book your tickets early because I have a sneaking suspicion that they are going to be hard to get a hold of soon."
Shrek the Musical takes to the stage at Echuca's Paramount from May 26 to June 3.
Get your tickets at Echuca Paramount or book online at echucaparamount.com
