Campaspe Shire targets two-week maintenance blitz in Rochester

By David Chapman
May 2 2023 - 10:30am
Campaspe Shire will carry out a two-week maintenance blitz on residential streets in flood-damaged Rochester. Picture by Darren Howe
Campaspe Shire's roadworks team will carry out a two-week maintenance blitz on residential streets in flood-ravaged Rochester, starting Monday, May 8.

