Campaspe Shire's roadworks team will carry out a two-week maintenance blitz on residential streets in flood-ravaged Rochester, starting Monday, May 8.
The full roads maintenance crew, comprising of graders, rollers, backhoes, tip trucks, water carts and street sweeper, will be working its way throughout the township to grade and re-sheet gravel roads and shoulders, and patch sealed roads.
Rochester was badly damaged when floodwaters engulfed the town in October 2022.
Council's chief executive officer Pauline Gordon is seeking the public's help to keep the streets as clear as possible while the works are underway.
"To enable our roads maintenance crew to complete the works to the highest standard and ensure the safety of the community, we're asking residents to please not park any vehicles, trailers, vans, skip bins or other equipment on their road during the works period," she said.
"Notification letters will be placed in letterboxes a few days ahead of scheduled works in specific streets.
"The letter will include details of the expected start date and duration of the maintenance works for their street, and include a contact person if there are any questions or concerns about access to properties."
These planned road maintenance works are in addition to the emergency repair works to flood-damaged roads council has been rolling out over the past few months.
Since the flood waters receded, council has inspected more than 1400 road segments and identified that immediate repairs were required at more than 630 locations.
Urgent localised works were undertaken at about 370 of these sites, including fixing road scouring and erosion which have caused washout holes, failed culverts with sink holes, deep rutting in earthen and gravel roads, and small seal failures requiring patching.
