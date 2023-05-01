Victoria has recorded a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past week, but the statewide surge has not reflected on Bendigo.
The Greater Bendigo region has recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
That compares to the 137 new cases recorded in the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 21 cases in the 24 hours leading up to April 28.
The number of active cases in the municipality remains unchanged at 119.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges recorded 26 cases during the week, Mount Alexander (19), Central Goldfields (6), Campaspe (20), Gannawarra (11), Buloke (11) and Loddon recorded seven.
The data showed there was 6255 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria last week, an increase of three per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases was 894, up from 865.
There are 320 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 17 COVID patients, with six cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are four COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state's sustained trend of an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions continued this week.
"The increase in transmission is being driven by the combination of waning immunity and the growth in recent weeks of multiple Omicron recombinant XBB sublineages," he said.
Professor Sutton said these form 73 per cent of circulating variants from wastewater samples: XBB.1.5 (25 per cent), XBB.1.16 (8 per cent), XBB.1.9.1 (7 per cent), and other mixed XBB sublineages (33 per cent).
Sadly, a total of 42 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
An average of six deaths were reported each day.
Professor Sutton said with increasing cases and hospitalisations, now is an important time to take steps to help reduce transmission and the impact on the health system.
"Protecting yourself from getting infected is the best way to protect yourself and the community," he said.
"If you don't get COVID, you can't spread COVID."
These six steps can help you stay ahead of the virus:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
