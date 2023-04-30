LET'S rethink granny flat-style housing, a Bendigo councillor says as Commonwealth Games organisers brace for accommodation shortages.
Cr Jen Alden is watching closely as the government picks apart the results of a trial centred on "secondary dwellings".
She wants the state government to roll out permanent changes to planning rules streamlining approval processes on small, granny flat and garden studio-style buildings next to existing homes.
It follows a trial of loosened planning rules in Bendigo and three other council areas.
That trial is over but Cr Alden hopes permanent changes are on the horizon.
READ MORE:
"It may be that the Commonwealth Games could provide further impetus for advancing this critical opportunity," she told a council meeting during a discussion on planning scheme reviews.
The government's trial started several years before the Games were announced and was aimed at finding housing for an ageing population, lower-income households and multi-generational families.
But a looming flood of spectators has already prompted games organisers to launch a statewide search for every available hotel room and other accommodation venues to help host cities ill-equipped to house everyone.
Victoria's government is reviewing the trial's results and has not revealed the date it might form a decision.
"The pilot has helped inform our work when it comes to facilitating small second dwellings, including how applications could be assessed," a government spokesperson said.
"We are always looking at ways to support Victorians when it comes to housing, including through the Secondary Dwelling Code pilot program."
Cr Alden made her comments during a busy week for games organisers.
They have told architects to prepare pitches for Bendigo's athlete's village.
Organisers want "bespoke" designs for the Flora Hill site along with those in Ballarat, Geelong and Morwell.
That tender process is not yet open but is expected to go live at 2pm on May 8.
Organisers have also revealed they will need the public's help on mascots, community events and a countdown clock.
They will start sounding out the market from this week, organising committee chief executive Jeroen Weimar said.
"The mascot, the countdown clock and our public events in the lead-up will be the first tangible things that many Victorians will experience about the biggest event ever held in regional Victoria," he said.
"We're not asking everyone to mail us their ideas today. That time will come in the future and there will be plenty of notice and information about how you can have your say."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.