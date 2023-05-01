April rainfall in Bendigo was slightly down compared to the same time last year, but it was an increase on the previous month's figure.
A total of 62 millimetres of rain was recorded in Bendigo last month with the highest amount coming on Sunday, April 16 when 24.8mm of the wet stuff fell.
Rain was recorded on 12 days in April.
The highest temperature for the month was on Wednesday, April 5 when the mercury reached 27.6 degrees. It came in the middle of a five-day run of temperatures above 21 degrees.
That was beaten later when on April 21-26 the city experienced a late spring-like burst of six consecutive days where the temperature didn't dip below 21 degrees.
The lowest daytime temperature for April was 14 degrees while the lowest overnight minimum was last Sunday, April 30 when it dropped to a chilly 1.7 degrees.
Last month's 62mm rainfall total was below the April 2022 figure of 90.2mm but it was higher than March 2023's total of 39.8mm.
The March temperature varied wildly this year, with a scorching high of 37.8 degrees in March 18 to a low maximum of 15.9 degrees on March 27. The lowest overnight minimum for the month was 6.8 degrees on March 9.
In 2022, the March rainfall totalled 68.8mm with a top temperature of 32.9 degrees and the lowest minimum being 7.8 degrees.
