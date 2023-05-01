Reigning CFVLW premier Castlemaine enhanced its premiership favouritism with a 7.9 (51) to 2.6 (18) win over a much-improved Eaglehawk.
Under consistent rain, Magpies midfielder Aisling Tupper put on a wet weather masterclass to guide her side to the 33-point victory.
"She was huge for us in that second half," Castlemaine coach Jordan Cochrane said.
"It didn't matter whether it was on the ground or in general play - she was always first to the footy."
Tupper's performance coincided with a second-half surge from the Magpies, who found their footing on the slippery Camp Reserve surface after a tight first half.
Cochrane said a change in game style at the main break ensured the Magpies remained undefeated.
"It was about playing territory and meters football," he said.
"With it being wet, we couldn't play the footy we wanted to, so we just wanted to get it forward and lock it in rather than trying to look nice and clean."
Missing co-captain and opening weekend star Eloise Gretgrix, the Magpies swung the magnets around with Tiffany Bradley replacing last week's eleven-goal hero up forward.
"Not having Eloise, we lacked a bit in attack, but Tiffany came in and gave us something to go to," Cochrane said.
While the last quarter turned into a formality, it was anything, but earlier on, with the Hawks showing the competition, they are a force to be reckoned with in 2023.
"They came out firing with their physicality, toughness and desire to be first to the ball," Cochrane said.
"So, to face that challenge and get the win after an easy game in round one, we're delighted with the result."
It is the new kids on the block in Woorinen who might be the Magpies' biggest challengers this season.
In their debut CFVLW game, the Tigers comfortably accounted for last season's preliminary finalists Bendigo Thunder 8.6 (54) to 2.4 (16).
Unfortunately for the Thunder, they couldn't give skipper Shae-Lee Murphy-Blake the perfect milestone present in her 200th game for the club, however, she was rated as her side's best.
The result has shaken up the established order in the CFVLW, with the new girls from up north potentially set to have a big say in the 2023 campaign.
Eaglehawk has gotten a lot stronger, and Woorinen made a statement which shows there are more competitive teams this season which is awesome for the competition,- Cochrane said.
In the weekend's final CFVLW contest, Golden Square bounced back from their round one smashing, defeating Strathfieldsaye 7.16 (58) to 0.4 (4).
It should have been a much bigger margin for the Bulldogs, with wayward kicking ensuring the margin stayed respectable for the Storm, who'll have another tough assignment against the Magpies on Friday night.
