CVFLW powerhouse Castlemaine bring Eaglehawk back to earth

By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 3:30pm
Woorinen's Brydi Lewis marks in front of her Bendigo Thunder opponent. Picture by Darren Howe
Reigning CFVLW premier Castlemaine enhanced its premiership favouritism with a 7.9 (51) to 2.6 (18) win over a much-improved Eaglehawk.

