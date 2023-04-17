A man and teenager have been charged over the alleged ramming of a police car that sent six people to hospital.
On April 13, it was alleged a stolen blue MG sedan was travelling on Bright Street, California Gully when a male driver hit a police vehicle and then hit a power pole.
Three police officers were in the car at the time and, along with the three occupants of the stolen vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 20-year-old California Gully man, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and bail offences.
He will appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on September 8.
The female passenger, a 16-year-old from Kangaroo Flat, was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
She will appear at a children's court on June 5
The male passenger, a 15-year-old from Eaglehawk, has remained in hospital and is yet to be interviewed.
Police said investigations are still ongoing.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
