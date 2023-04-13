UPDATE, 5pm: Three teens have been arrested after allegedly ramming a police car in Bendigo, a police spokesperson said.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was alleged that a stolen blue MG sedan was travelling on Bright Street, California Gully when a 19-year-old California Gully male driver hit a police vehicle and then hit a pole.
Three police officers were in the car at the time and have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police alleged that the California Gully driver had two passengers in the vehicle, both aged 15. All occupants of the car were taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Police said the 19-year-old and both passengers are assisting their investigations, which are ongoing.
A Bendigo Health spokesperson said all people taken to hospital were stable.
UPDATE, 2.45pm: A heavy police presence at an apparent crime scene in California Gully has been steadily cleared of other emergency service crews.
Investigators remained on the Bright Street scene, which was closed in both directions for a short time ago as Powercor personnel assessed a pole next to the site.
A CFA spokesperson said a vehicle had hit the pole.
They said three patients were safely removed from vehicles, with SES crews completing the final rescue.
The incident was deemed safe at 2.33pm.
Police are preparing to make a statement.
UPDATE, 2.10pm: An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson has said six people have been taken to Bendigo Health after the crash.
UPDATE, 1.40pm: Three people are being treated and one has been taken to hospital following the collision.
A witness has said Powercor is also on scene inspecting a power pole that is believed to be damaged but has not fallen.
EARLIER: A number of people are being treated following a car crash that has attracted a heavy police presence in California Gully.
Emergency services were requested to attend a collision on Bright Street, California Gully at about 1pm.
Eyewitnesses claim two cars were believed to be involved, but it was not clear what caused the incident.
They said a black car was sitting in the middle of the road on Bright Street with "extensive damage" to its front.
A second blue car is believed to have mounted the curb and is sitting on a nature strip with emergency services working to get someone out.
One person has been removed and another is being treated by SES and ambulance crews in the blue vehicle.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene at about 12.45pm.
The witness said both lanes along Bright Street were blocked off.
Residents are urged to avoid the area.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
