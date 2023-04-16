Bendigo Advertiser
Customers concerned as Bendigo Bank looks to close agencies in Victoria

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:03am, first published April 16 2023 - 10:00am
Bendigo Bank is reveiwing its agency services across Victoria. Picture by Shutterstock
Residents are fuming as Bendigo Bank plans to close agencies across rural and regional Victoria in July, leaving customers with one less face-to-face banking option.

Local News

