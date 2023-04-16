A popular Bendigo pizza restaurant has demanded answers after it was broken into early Saturday morning.
CCTV footage showed a car driving into the McCrae Street shop's window, before an individual got out of the car and entered the store.
The offender fled the scene with a cash register drawer in possession.
The pizza shop was able to open last night, however has been left with a hefty damage bill.
Anyone with information can contact the Bendigo police station on 5448 1300.
