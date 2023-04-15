Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

47-year-old male truck driver from Diggers Rest dies following Redesdale crash

Updated April 16 2023 - 11:31am, first published April 15 2023 - 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver was airlifted hopsital however died last night. Picture by Noni Hyett
The driver was airlifted hopsital however died last night. Picture by Noni Hyett

The truck driver involved in a crash in Redesdale on Thursday has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.