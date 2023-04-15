The truck driver involved in a crash in Redesdale on Thursday has died.
The 47-year-old Diggers Rest man died in hospital after he was airlifted in a critical condition following the incident.
According to police, the man was driving a semi-trailer down a steep incline on Heathcote-Redesdale Road, between Old Ford Road and Burkes Lane, about 2.30pm.
It appeared the truck was unable to slow down and the driver jumped from the moving truck prior to it running off the road just before the Redesdale Bridge, police said.
Police said the prime mover rolled several times before coming to a stop down the incline.
A member of the public located the driver in the middle of the road and notified authorities.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
There have been 92 lives lost on roads this year, compared to 75 at this time last year.
For the current provisional lives lost tally visit police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0.
