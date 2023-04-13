Bendigo Advertiser
Bloods aiming to mark a new era with a round one win in BFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:11pm
South Bendigo A-grade netball captain Steph Goode (front) and vice-captain Alicia McGlashan with the new clubrooms at Harry Trott Oval in the background. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
THE opening round of a sporting season always signifies hope and brings with it much intrigue.

