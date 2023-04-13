THE opening round of a sporting season always signifies hope and brings with it much intrigue.
For South Bendigo's netballers, this BFNL season promises to be a little more sweeter.
The Bloods' first round clash against Eaglehawk on Saturday will be their first as a permanent tenant at Harry Trott Oval.
While they have trained there for a couple of seasons, the Bloods have never played more than a few home games at the Kennington complex in recent years and none last year while the development was being completed.
The move away from the Queen Elizabeth Oval has been 15 years in the making and comes as the club marks its 130th year.
No one is happier than the Bloods netballers, with the $5 million redevelopment including female-friendly changerooms and new external storage to support netball, among a host of other major improvements.
South Bendigo netball captain Steph Goode said the full-time move had generated plenty of buzz in the lead-up to Saturday.
"Even (Tuesday) night when we had a selection meeting after training, it was great to just walk 50 metres to the warm clubrooms, rather than driving up to the QEO," she said.
"Just to be able to come together as one club, rather than being split, is going to mean a lot for everyone.
READ MORE:
"While we didn't play there last year during construction, we did get two or three years in when we got one game in a season, but even then it didn't feel as homely I suppose.
"Toilets and changerooms ... they're luxuries for netballers."
The Bloods, who are again being coached by dual BFNL premiership coach Jannelle Hobbs, will start the season full of optimism after three consecutive top-five finishes.
Goode said the addition of some exciting young talent to this year's A-grade side had added to the positive vibe around the club.
"We have most of our core group back in all parts of the court and hopefully adding in a few talented juniors will give us that bit of extra spark that we need," she said.
"We're certainly hoping to go at least one round deeper into finals, if not all the way to a grand final and a premiership.
"We're keen to see a little more consistency, now that we are a bit more experienced and a more connected team, with most of us having had a season together.
"Hopefully that can be a difference."
Newcomers to the line-up include impressive young defender Maggie Burke and Carissa Brook - both products of South Bendigo's juniors - and Claudia Griffiths, who joined the club last season after winning the North Central league's A-grade best and fairest as a 17-year-old in 2021.
"They are just champing at the bit to have their first A-grade game," Goode said.
"It's been building for a couple of years and they have certainly earned their position in A-grade.
"Even over pre-season, they've developed in leaps and bounds. They will all be real assets on the court."
Goode is anticipating a tough encounter against Eaglehawk, another side with ambitions of climbing up the ladder, after an eighth-placed finish last year.
The Hawks have a new coach with Kylie Piercy taking over the reins and are expected to feature a couple of fresh faces after being active on the recruiting front.
"They will be pretty keen to get a few more wins than last year on the board, but there's not really any team in this league you can take for granted," Goode said.
"If you are not playing your best netball in A-grade, you'll certainly lose.
"We'll go in focusing on our game, hoping to get a bit more consistency across the four quarters, and letting the result take care of itself.
"Hopefully we can start a new era for the club with a win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.