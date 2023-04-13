UPDATE, Thursday 10.45am: Coliban Water has said the advice to boil water in Malmsbury and Kyneton will remain in place until further notice.
They said contractors will begin flushing works in both towns to draw freshly treated water through the network.
While this is underway, customers may notice some discolouration to their water and pressure fluctuations.
Coliban Water will also commence the sampling and testing required and work with the Department of Health to confirm the safety of the drinking water following the repair of the water main burst on Tuesday evening.
MORE NEWS:
The burst may have caused dirt or other material to enter the local drinking water network.
Drinking water trailers will remain onsite at the Kyneton Showgrounds and Malmsbury Botanic Gardens.
If required, customers can fill suitable containers to supplement their drinking water supply.
If you require any assistance please call us on 1300 363 200. Further information is available on our website coliban.com.au/interruptions
Another update will be provided at 3pm.
UPDATE, 12.45pm: Coliban Water has advised customers in Malmsbury to also boil their drinking water following consultation with the Department of Health.
This advisory has been issued following a water main burst in the area overnight.
The towns of Malmsbury and Tylden are part of the Kyneton drinking water network.
The Tylden water supply has been isolated and the water in Tylden remains safe to consume.
Coliban Water advises customers to bring water to a rolling boil before being used by heating the water until a continuous and rapid stream of air-bubbles is produced from the bottom of a pan or kettle.
Kettles with automatic cut-off switches are suitable and variable temperature kettles should be set to boil.
MORE NEWS:
After heating, water must be allowed to cool before using it. It can then be stored in a clean, closed container for later use.
Boiled water can be used for:
Unboiled water can be used for washing your hands, showering and bathing, flushing toilets, washing dishes (ensure dry before use) and clothes and garden watering.
Ensure water is not ingested whilst bathing.
The water main burst in Kyneton has since been repaired and a restoration plan has been prepared.
EARLIER: Kyneton residents have been told to boil their drinking water until further notice after a water main burst in the town.
Coliban Water said the incident, which occurred in Rennick Avenue on April 11, had caused a loss of water to some customers.
Others had very low pressure "which may cause ingress into the system and compromise the safety of the drinking water".
MORE NEWS:
The standpipe located in Saleyards Road, Kyneton, has been isolated until further notice.
A drinking water trailer, where residents can fill containers to supplement their home drinking supply, would be set up at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Wednesday.
Coliban advised anyone who experienced gastro-like symptoms after consuming unboiled water to contact their doctor or call Nurse-on-Call on 1300 60 60 24 (24 hours, seven days).
What you should do:
To ensure water is safe to drink:
For more information visit coliban.com.au/or contact Coliban Water on 1300 363 200.
Updates will also be provided via SMS messages to customers and social media channels.
The next update is expected by 6pm or as the situation changes.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.