Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Men sentenced over Balmoral caravan rape

By Jessica Howard
Updated April 13 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Bloomfield and Luke Merryfull have spared any more jail time after their conviction for rape.
Shaun Bloomfield and Luke Merryfull have spared any more jail time after their conviction for rape.

Two men who raped a woman in a Balmoral caravan at a 21st birthday party seven years ago won't spend another day in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.