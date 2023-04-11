Bendigo Advertiser
Maldon Easter Fair organisers worry for parade's future, petition created

April 11 2023 - 11:00am
Maldon Easter Fair organisers hope the Department of Transport and Planning will let them close roads next year.
Maldon Easter Parade organisers are worried about the event's future after the debate around road closures reared its ugly head.

