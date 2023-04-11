Maldon Easter Parade organisers are worried about the event's future after the debate around road closures reared its ugly head.
After following the same route for more than a century, there were late discussions with road authorities on how many lanes of High Street - or if any at all - would be closed for this year's event.
The final decision go-ahead happened on April 7, just three days before the parade.
Maldon local Lauren Williams said if it had gone the other way, she would have done anything to keep the parade going.
"It would have been sad if the road wasn't closed for them, I would have probably protested if they didn't let it go ahead," she said. "But thankfully we were able to enjoy it safely."
While it may have survived this year, organisers concerned for the future of Maldon's Easter Parade have launched a petition.
"Unfortunately the 147th parade is under threat due to VicRoads rules allowing ... High Street to be used as a route for b-double trucks," the petition said.
"VicRoads will not allow the road to be closed for a maximum of two hours ... and have suggested that an alternative route be found.
"This is not possible in a small town like Maldon."
The Department of Transport and Planning has said it will continue to work with event organisers to review traffic management plans for any event planned to take place on High Street in future years.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
