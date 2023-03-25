A charity organisation is sending out a desperate plea for donations as it struggles to support vulnerable women in the community.
Share the Dignity works to assist those experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or doing it tough by distributing period products to women, girls, and anyone who menstruates.
And with so many struggling through recent floods, cost of living and more, the need for help has amplified.
Loddon Mallee regional coordinator Lauren Read said the Bendigo team had seen a sharp decrease in donations during this year's Dignity Drive.
"So far in this campaign, we have received 405 donations," she said.
"We are so grateful for every single one of them, but we aren't even half way to meeting the need of vulnerable people in our community."
All March, Woolworths has donated five cents from the sale of every period product purchased to help fund Share the Dignity's Dignity Vending Machines.
Collection boxes have been placed in all Woolworths supermarkets nationwide, where customers are able to place donated period products.
Ms Read and the team are asking locals to focus on donating menstrual products this time around.
"Our most needed items are needing tampons, maternity pads, teen pads and tampons, as well as incontinence products.
"We have more than enough adult period pads to meet local needs.
"Donating reusable products, such as period underwear, offers a person in need a sustainable way of dealing with their periods."
Share the Dignity founder and managing director Rochelle Courtenay said rising cost of living can cause a ripple effect and as people close to her struggle to make ends meet, she's also worried about the charities and people who rely on the period products the organisation collects.
"A close friend of mine has two young children and reached out to me asking me to pick her up period supplies," she said.
"Between medical bills for the kids, rent and everything in-between she didn't have money spare to pick up period products when her period suddenly came.
"It broke my heart but made me realise how many Australians are struggling right now."
Ms Read said while they understood it was a difficult time for all, every little bit would help.
"Everyone is feeling the pinch right now, but even if you can only donate one packet, that donation will bring so much relief to the person that receives them," she said.
"Local support services have requested a total of 2080 period and incontinence products to be able to meet the need they are facing.
"Everyone in Bendigo deserves this dignity, so head to Woolworths before March 31 and drop a packet in our collection box for a local in need."
Supporters can drop-off donations at all Woolworths supermarkets and a number of nominated businesses nationwide this week or donate via the Share the Dignity website.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
