According to data from the Department of Health, Greater Bendigo has recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
Of those, seven were added in the 24-hours leading up to Friday, March 24.
There are now 85 active cases in the municipality.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges added 38 cases during the week, six in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 19 COVID-19 cases in seven days, four in the past 24 hours, while Central Goldfields added three, none in the past day.
Campaspe Shire tallied 23 new cases during the week, three of them in the past 24 hours and Gannawarra recorded five, with none in the past 24 hours.
Buloke recorded four cases in the past week, two of them in the last 24 hours, while Loddon added eight in the past seven days and five in the last 24 hours.
According to Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton, Victoria continued to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation this week.
The state recorded a 13 per cent increase in cases to 4467, with an average daily number of 638, which was up from 566 last week, and a 58 per cent increase in hospitalisations.
Omicron subvariants XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.9.1, which have showed rapid growth in the past six weeks, made up 42 per cent of cases detected, with immunity in the community waning as a result of the emerging strains.
A total of 25 COVID-related deaths were reported to the Department of Health in the past week, an average of four deaths a day.
This represents a 54.3 per cent decrease when compared to the same period the previous month.
The seven-day rolling average of patients with COVID in Victorian hospitals is 162.
There are currently 183 COVID patients in Victorian hospitals, an increase of 58 per cent on the previous week.
Steps to protect yourself and others
With increasing cases and hospitalisations, the health department recommends the following steps for protection against the virus:
To access the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Victoria, visit the Victorian Coronavirus website or call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.
