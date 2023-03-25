Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Crime

Duo face more than 160 charges over alleged crime spree through Bendigo and beyond

Alex Gretgrix
Adam Spencer
By Alex Gretgrix, and Adam Spencer
March 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Ballarat pair have been charged over an alleged crime spree involving the theft of guns, cars and tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery in Victoria and NSW.

A Ballarat pair have been charged over an alleged crime spree spanning across parts of central Victoria and into NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.