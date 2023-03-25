A leading agency helping people access treatment for opioid use disorder is appealing to the community and media to change how they talk about the issue.
Grampians-Loddon pharmacotherapy network Orticare, which focuses on harm reduction by improving access to treatments, has said using terms like "addict" and "junkie" increases stigma and causes significant harm.
Manager Pauline Molloy said this often meant people would avoid seeking help.
She said multiple peer-reviewed studies had highlighted the need to destigmatise the language of addiction in health care.
"Using people-first, medically accurate language will reduce stereotyping and dispel stigma," Ms Molloy said.
"We need to treat addiction as a health condition with the same empathy as we might apply to someone with diabetes or asthma.
"It's easy to blame the individual without considering the complex issues behind their drug use. Addiction doesn't discriminate but people do."
Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone or codeine.
Orticare has launched a campaign to address stigma and promote strategies to reduce discrimination.
Ms Molloy said the greatest risk from stigmatising drug and alcohol use was creating fear and social isolation for those affected and reinforcing negative beliefs about themselves.
"To avoid stigma, people who use drugs may hide their use and may not seek the preventative or treatment help they need," she said.
"Among people who use drugs, stigma is regularly reported as a major reason for not seeking care and support."
OTHER STORIES:
She said getting the media to change language around drug use was a public health priority.
"The community often reflects what is written in the media," Ms Molloy said.
"The right words can convey hope but the wrong words can decrease self-esteem and have terrible long-term health implications.
"Using positive person-centred language such as `a person who uses drugs' or a 'person with alcohol dependence' is much better than using negative and inflammatory slang descriptions.
"Seeking help should be a badge of honour, not a mark of shame."
Orticare, based at Ballarat Community Health, is one of five Pharmacotherapy Area Based Networks in Victoria which covers the Loddon and Mallee regions, Central Highlands and Grampians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.