Orticare hopes to ditch negative descriptions and slang around addiction in healthcare

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 25 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Orticare is hoping the community will stop using words like "junkie" or "addict" to describe a person who uses drugs. Picture by Pixabay

A leading agency helping people access treatment for opioid use disorder is appealing to the community and media to change how they talk about the issue.

