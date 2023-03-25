Young people at Bendigo's Special Developmental School (SDS) were thrilled to meet reptile expert Tameeka Stevens and some of her slithery and scaly friends on Thursday.
Ms Stevens established her business Greater Bendigo Snake Control in 2021 after studying zoo keeping and previously working in private zoos.
The licensed snake catcher and demonstrator takes animals to schools and workplaces to teach people about reptiles and she said it had been an honour to visit SDS and speak with students.
Bendigo SDS teacher Trevor Read said the school had organised the session after conversations with students about safety around reptiles.
"Some students have just spoken about having snakes near their houses so we contacted the team at Greater Bendigo Snake Control," Mr Read said.
"We developed a program for the day where our students can filter through in groups looking at potential careers in the industry, but also how to handle themselves if they see a reptile near their house.
"It was actually a student choice (to have the day) and the senior school students were so excited about it."
The students also had the opportunity to seek a range of animals and touch them and learn from Ms Stevens.
Mr Read said he'd already heard extremely positive feedback from the children about meeting the lizards and snakes.
Ms Stevens had a collection of animals on site to teach the children including blue tongue lizards, bearded dragons, Cunningham skinks and Victorian carpet pythons.
"Victorian Carpet pythons are found semi-locally across the Murray Darling Basin and the population comes down as far as around Echuca," Ms Stevens said.
"So they don't reach Bendigo but an hour's north out of Bendigo you can find them."
Other than the two python species - the Victorian carpet python and the diamond python - which are found towards the top border and eastern border of Victoria, every snake in the state is venomous.
"It's important for the kids to know that any snake that we find in Bendigo is going to be a dangerous snake," Ms Stevens said.
The Cunningham skinks who also visited SDS can be found around the Lockwood south area.
"These guys are socially gregarious, so they live in social colonies in the wild," Ms Stevens said.
"They very much like to be together and they mainly live around rocky outcrops.
"They're covered in spikes because they like to wedge themselves in between rocks, which means that it's hard for predators to drag them out."
In comparison, blue tongue lizards are more smooth in appearance and typically live in gardens and around vegetation.
"The blue tongue likes to spend most of the time on the ground whereas the Cunningham skinks like to climb up high and live amongst rock formations," she said.
"Then bearded dragons which are found around Bendigo are a type of lizard that is semi arboreal and likes to spend part of the time living up in trees and on top of logs."
Ms Stevens said the children had loved getting to know the animals and feel their scales - and it will hopefully make them more aware of potential snake dangers in the future.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
