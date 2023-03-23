The latest addition to Bendigo's night venue offerings has opened on Short Street.
Brewers Collective opened last Friday to an exclusive crowd, followed by a public opening on Saturday and Sunday.
The "brewpub" has a particular focus on craft beers and showcases their own brews as well as local beers, wines and spirits.
Head brewer and co-owner Brett Davis started making his own beers about 23 years ago and has won homebrewing competitions.
He said he and his fellow three owners wanted to provide a dedicated microbrewery for craft beer enthusiasts.
"Customers can talk to us about the beer they are drinking." Mr Davis said.
"We collaborate with other professional brewers as well as home brewers in the area and aim to swap taps with other breweries too."
Co-owner Simon Francis said it had been a "long process" to open the venue but the group was in it for the long haul.
"We've all wanted to support our amazing brewer friend Brett, but opening a brewery is complex and it's been several years in the making," he said.
"Our current range of beers - which will knock your socks off - is just a sample of what we can do."
Co-owner Randall Firli said it was the support of the community that gave the group confidence to open the brewpub.
"We've had the support of so many people, not just us four, hundreds of people - from tasters to friends helping with working bees to get us over the line," he said.
"It's been a real community effort, for which we are really grateful."
Brewers Collective is open from 4pm to 11pm on Thursdays and Fridays, 12pm to 11pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 7pm on Sundays.
