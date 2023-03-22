Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Driver set to stand trial over cyclist's death at Sebastian

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:45am, first published March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver set to stand trial over cyclist's death

A Sebastian man has been committed to stand trial in the County Court over a collision which killed a cyclist last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.