Driver set to stand trial over cyclist's death

A Sebastian man has been committed to stand trial in the County Court over a collision which killed a cyclist last year.
Branden Maher entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of dangerous driving causing death at his committal hearing in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, which he attended in person.
On Saturday, March 26, 2022 Mr Maher was driving southbound on Bendigo-Pyramid Road in Sebastian - about 20km north-west of Bendigo - when his Toyota Landcruiser and a bike rider collided shortly after 10am.
The 44-year-old male cyclist from Raywood died at the scene.
Magistrate Ross Betts found there was sufficient evidence to support a conviction on the indictable charge of dangerous driving causing death.
Mr Maher also faces two summary charges relating to the crash with the cyclist in March last year.
Mr Maher remains on bail and is due to appear at the County Court Melbourne on May 19.
