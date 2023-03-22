Police in northern Victoria have sent a plea to the public for any information they may have on two burglary cases.
Officers are working to find the culprits involved in a recent and historic incident, both occurring in the Echuca township.
In the early hours of January 25 this year, two offenders committed a burglary and theft at a commercial property on Ogilvie Avenue.
Campaspe Crime Investigation Detectives have released an image of one of the offending males in a hope the community can assist with the investigation.
At approximately 4.00 a.m on March 22, a burglary occurred at a residential address in Stawell Street.
A Trek mountain bike was stolen during this incident, which has significant sentimental value to the victim.
Anyone with information on either matter is urged to contact Echuca Police on 5483 1500 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
