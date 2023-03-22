Owners of a northern Victorian pub lost in a fire are reeling as they try to piece together what happened on that "tragic night".
At almost midnight on Monday, a security guard contacted emergency services after they found the Ky West Hotel "engulfed in flames".
While crews worked hard to contain the blaze, the historic pub was unable to be saved.
In a heartfelt post on social media, the publicans said they were "lost for words" as they tried to come to terms with the loss.
"We would like to thank you each and everyone of you that has been a patron of ours and who have also reached out to us," they said.
"It's been a difficult few hours to wrap our head around it all."
After a tough few years in the hospitality industry, the owners felt they were finally getting back on their feet.
"We feel robbed," they said.
"We had finally gotten through what could only be described as the hardest times in our lives - COVID-19.
"After so many bumps in the road, we could finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
"And within the blink of an eye it has all been taken from us."
The owners were thankful for all the memories, but were saddened their beloved establishment didn't quite make it to its next big milestone.
"What can we say... the old girl didn't make it to its 150th," the post said.
The hotel was established in 1876, and a 2014 Campaspe Shire Council heritage review found the site had local significance.
Its original owner, Irishman John Meehan, applied for a publican's licence and operated the building as a boarding house and relay station for coaches for many years.
Over time, it is said to have became a popular meeting place for the district's Irish residents.
The owners have said they would wait for news of what happened to their pub before making plans for the future.
They also asked people not to spread rumours about the fire, which until a cause has been determined, is being treated as suspicious.
A Go-Fund-Me has been launched to support the family-run business.
Police are appealing for information from the public, in particular anyone who may have been driving along Graham Road between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Monday.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
