Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Ky West Hotel owners unsure if they will rebuild after fire burns pub to the ground

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:31am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Images from the morning after a fire burnt the Ky West Hotel to the ground. Picture by Angus Wells

Owners of a northern Victorian pub lost in a fire are reeling as they try to piece together what happened on that "tragic night".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.