UPDATE, 12pm: A number of Bendigo suburbs have been hit with a quick bout of flash flooding as a storm went through town.
Residents in Strathdale, Flora Hill and Kennington reported flooding and building damage throughout the morning, according to the VicEmergency website.
The downpour caused flash flooding on a number of main roads, slowing traffic along Condon Street and the roundabout in Kennington.
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its warning to include Bendigo, Maryborough and Seymour.
The next update is set to be released at 1.40pm.
EARLIER: Central Victorians are being urged to be vigilant as a storm moves eastward across the region on Thursday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of western and central Victoria.
It says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next few hours.
Locations which may be affected include Kyneton, Ballarat, Seymour, Geelong, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh.
The State Emergency Service advises people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 11.35 am.
