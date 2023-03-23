Bendigo Advertiser
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in a number of Bendigo suburbs

Updated March 23 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
UPDATE, 12pm: A number of Bendigo suburbs have been hit with a quick bout of flash flooding as a storm went through town.

