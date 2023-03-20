A fire that burnt a beloved northern Victorian pub to the ground is being treated as suspicious until a cause can be determined.
In the late hours of Monday night, the Ky-West Hotel, between Tongala and Kyabram, was discovered "engulfed in flames".
Echuca Police sergeant Brendan Randle said a security guard alerted emergency services of a fire in the building on Graham Road at 11.50pm.
"He was doing a patrol past the hotel and discovered it was on fire and engulfed in flames," he said.
Emergency services attended quickly, but the structure was unable to be saved.
A CFA spokesperson said 13 vehicles were paged to attend the scene at 11.55pm.
They said firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside and managed to get at least 90 per cent of the fire out.
Machinery will be brought in on Tuesday morning to ensure all hot spots are out before a fire investigator can attend.
Police were told the hotel had been open throughout the day where at least 100 patrons attended, but closed at 8pm.
Sergeant Randle said the cause is unknown and until the conclusion is made, the fire is being treated as suspicious.
He said CFA will also be investigating alongside police.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
