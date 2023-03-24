More than a hundred community members met once again on Sunday, despite drizzly weather, to pay tribute to loved ones lost to suicide.
The annual Bendigo Suicide Prevention Awareness Network (SPAN) walk marked its 10th year of raising awareness of mental illness and supporting loved ones of those who have died.
SPAN founders Bette Phillips and Alannah McGregor formed the committee back in 2011 with the aim of increasing community awareness of the incident and impact of suicide and the pair were back over the weekend for the milestone year.
Ms McGregor tragically lost two children - Stuart and Angela - to suicide in 2002, while Ms Phillips has done extensive research into work related suicides in the region, fuelling her advocacy.
Ms Phillips and Ms McGregor attended a walk in Geelong around 2009, raising awareness of suicide, and thought they would organise their own event in Bendigo.
"There were 800 people at the first walk," Ms Phillips said.
"One of the things people think about is bullying as being the only work-related suicide, but sometimes there are people who are on Workcover benefits and take their own lives."
READ MORE:
Ms Phillips said work-related suicides were not only due to workplace bullying but could be due to a range of issues including permanent injury and losing jobs.
Together the women, alongside other SPAN committee members, have been working for years now to help those dealing with suicidal ideation themselves and also with loved ones of those who have died.
One such couple is Brendan and Kylie Mitchell who lost their son Jake to suicide in 2017.
Together they have restored an old car that belonged to Jake - his pride and joy - and it features at events around town to start conversations about mental health.
"We bought (the car) for him probably three years before he passed away," Mr Mitchell said.
"Then it caught fire and we were going to restore it but then he died.
"Now we've restored it and we use it for SPAN and the Easter parade (and other mental health advocacy) to raise awareness."
READ MORE:
The team at Prestige Panel and Paint in Long Gully helped the couple repair the car.
They said the car's bright green colour starts a lot of conversations with people and little kids love to have a look inside.
The guest speaker for the 2023 SPAN walk was Larissa Gawthrop who spoke movingly of her own personal experience with suicide following the death of her older brother Daniel 18 years ago.
"After quite some time, I realised that I could not judge this decision to end his life with my own healthy mindset," she said.
"Suicide was a reflection of someone who was struggling with significant mental health challenges.
"I came to understand that like so many people with mental illness, his depression diminished his insight and judgment to a point where he didn't consider who and what he was leaving behind."
READ MORE:
Her husband, leading firefighter with Fire Rescue Victoria John Gawthrop, was also at the event with a strong emergency services turnout.
"My wife has had a lot to do with SPAN over the years so it's kind of a professional and a person connection," he said.
"Suicide is something that has affected emergency service workers both personally and professionally and I've lost colleagues to suicide in the past.
"As part of our work we also support Ambulance Victoria with medical emergencies and unfortunately, that can include suicide.
"So we want to do anything that we can to help support people affected, and raise awareness and most importantly, reduce the stigma."
The SPAN committee is already planning the 2024 walk with a quilt to be made, as it was this year, with each square in honour of someone who has died by suicide.
Anyone interested in contributing a square can contact Bette Phillips on 0409 788 883.
In the meantime, and all the time, people are encouraged to reach out for help from an array of resources for their own mental health and that of their loved ones.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.