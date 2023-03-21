The state government and City of Greater Bendigo representatives are hoping cheaper V/line fares will benefit regional tourism.
From March 31, the daily ticket on the regional Victorian public transport network will be capped at the same price as a metro daily fare - initially at $9.20 for a full fare or $4.60 for a concession on weekdays, and $6.70 for a full fare or $3.35 for a concession on weekends and public holidays.
The ticket price cap means people could save more than $40 for long-distance V/line journeys.
Premier Daniel Andrews said benefits of cheaper fares go both ways, with families in rural and regional Victoria able to access vital services in other cities and in Melbourne, and more opportunities for people in Melbourne to explore more of the state.
"We're proud to be making regional fares fair, making public transport accessible to passengers who live in every corner of our state and opening up regional Victoria to more visitors," he said.
Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said regional tourism operators would be a benefactor of more people using V/line services.
"The regional fare cap will transform the way Victorians travel and encourage more people to connect with family and friends right across our state and will also benefit our fantastic regional tourism businesses," he said.
For Bendigo, cheaper V/line tickets may come at the perfect time, with March and April two of the busiest months in the municipality's calendar.
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events marketing manager Glenn Harvey said he would encourage people visiting the region to make use of the cheaper fares in the lead up to Easter, especially with accommodation fully booked.
"It's going to be very busy, no doubt," he said. "With V/Line dropping their fares, it's easy to get to Bendigo; you can do a day trip if there are nights that are booked out," he said.
Easter may be the first sign of cheaper train fares resulting in more visitors to the region, with the traditional Bendigo Easter Fair presenting a full program across three days.
