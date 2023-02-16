Arguably one of the region's biggest Easter celebrations is back on again, and organisers say it's sure to be an egg-cellent time for everyone.
The City of Greater Bendigo (COGB) released the long-awaited run down of events on February 16, showcasing all the four-day event has to offer
Bendigo Easter Festival Reference Group member Rod Fyffe said the new look program brings together spectacular highlights, traditions and family fun for Bendigo's longest running community event.
"Our homegrown festival gives visitors and residents a chance to experience living history, parades and wonderful cultural performances showcasing Bendigo's Chinese heritage, together with contemporary attractions and fun for all ages," he said.
"It's important for the community to be aware all the traditional Chinese cultural events, parades, carnival, entertainment and music will be held over the first three days from Good Friday, April 7 to Easter Sunday.
"Only smaller community-run events will continue to run on Easter Monday."
Organisers are excited to present the town with a list of favourite events, as well as one new addition COGB Tourism and Events manager Terry Karamaloudis says he's keen to see.
The creator behind House of Mirrors will unveil a new ticketed installation, Kaleidoscope, a mesmerising mix of light and sound in a mirror maze, which will be on in Rosalind Park.
"This event is always a huge contributor to our economy and one we love to see each year," he said.
"We know it will attract thousands of people from across the state, and while it is a free event, it gets people in and staying and spending in the city."
Also included in the program is the festival favourite Awakening of the Dragon, with a traditional celebration of lion and dragon dance presented by the Bendigo Chinese Association and visiting lions on Saturday April 8 from 2pm.
Around 100,000 firecrackers are used to wake Dai Gum Loong from his slumber in preparation for his first solo appearance in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade.
Bendigo Chinese Association Doug Lougoon said despite the parade day change from Monday to Sunday, the teams will always be there.
"We were lucky to be able to get Sun Loong out last year, but we're excited to hopefully be in the parade again," he said.
"It's a fantastic event and we have a lot of visiting teams coming to support us this year so it should be a great parade for the Chinese Association and all our compatriots."
O'Brien Plumbing and HVAC Torchlight Procession will light up the city on Saturday evening at 7pm and conclude with a dynamic firework display over Rosalind Park.
The world's longest Imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong's first solo outing will be at this year's Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade weaving through View Street and Pall Mall on Easter Sunday from around 12.30pm.
"This is a highlight and wonderful festival tradition bringing together bands, cultural groups, school groups and Chinese lions," Cr Fyffe said.
"By releasing the program now, it allows people to plan ahead so you can attend all of your favourites.
"Creating a successful festival for the 21st century relies heavily on support from staff at the City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo Easter Fair Society, volunteers, community groups and our incredible sponsors, including our premium sponsor Fosterville Gold Mine who will continue to be the main sponsor for the next three years.
"I thank them all for their highly valued support which enables us to deliver a fun and welcoming festival."
The full program is available now so you can plan your Easter and invite family and friends to share in the festivities, visit bendigoeasterfestival.org.au
Tickets will go on sale for the Egg Hunt on Thursday, February 23 at bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo
The Bendigo Easter Festival will run from April 7 to 10.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
