Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Jam-packed Bendigo Easter Festival program released

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be plenty to see and do at this year's Bendigo Easter Festival. Picture by Noni Hyett

Arguably one of the region's biggest Easter celebrations is back on again, and organisers say it's sure to be an egg-cellent time for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.