A Bendigo paediatrician and educator has been recognised for her engaging teaching style and passion for the region at an awards night.
Dr Anna Peterson received the Dr Adele Callaghan Educator's Award, voted by Monash medical students in the area.
She is now the Children's Health Discipline Lead for Monash University's medical program in Bendigo, in addition to working locally as a consultant paediatrician.
And because of that - and more - her connection to Bendigo is long-standing.
Not only was Dr Peterson born in the region, but she returned as a Monash medical student herself to complete a number of her clinical placements, followed by an internship.
She returned again after completing her speciality training at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne and has been teaching into the Monash program in Bendigo since 2014.
This part of her job is something Dr Peterson says she is most passionate about.
"I love my work in teaching and it is a really special thing to be recognised and valued for the work I do, within an organisation full of excellent teachers who work hard to give our students the best opportunities," she said.
"I have had many brilliant teachers to draw inspiration from during my own time as a student and trainee.
"I see my teaching work as an opportunity to take all the "best bits" of the people who have gone before me.
"I teach in the way that helps me learn best - in a positive, encouraging and safe space that hopefully sees a few students inspired to come back to our community as doctors - and perhaps even paediatricians."
Students nominating Dr Peterson for the award valued her empathetic teaching style and her commitment to going above and beyond during their children's health rotations.
"Anna goes out of her way to make sure we understand everything and really cares about the student experience and learning," they said.
"I never felt afraid to have a go or say the wrong thing, which really helped me develop my skills.
"She ran extra classes and tutorials even though she was very busy, and would take extra time out of her day to explain extra content to students or answer questions.
"Anna always goes above and beyond to help students learn no matter how busy she is. She genuinely cares about each and every single student she teaches."
Monash Rural Health Bendigo director Associate Professor Chris Holmes congratulated Dr Peterson on her efforts in helping train the next generation of rural doctors.
"Her passion for teaching is outstanding," he said.
"Local doctors play a critical role in teaching our medical students, and it's especially meaningful to have alumni, like Anna, return to Monash and share their years of clinical experience, skills and knowledge."
The Dr Adele Callaghan Educator's Award is awarded in memory of Dr Adele Callaghan, a senior lecturer at Monash Rural Health Bendigo who died in 2019.
The award, sponsored by Monash Rural Health Bendigo, was presented at the school's recent welcome dinner in Bendigo.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
