Bendigo's Dr Anna Peterson recognised with Dr Adele Callaghan Educator's Award

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 11:00am
Dr Anna Peterson accepting the award from Associate Professor Chris Holmes. Picture supplied

A Bendigo paediatrician and educator has been recognised for her engaging teaching style and passion for the region at an awards night.

