Play - particularly messy play - is important for a child's development.
The Bendigo Community Toy Library has turned this idea into a day where the young - and young at heart - can see all the organisation has to offer.
This Saturday, residents from across the region are invited to its Messy Play Day, where everyone can let their imagination run wild - or just get a chance to socialise outside your house.
Bendigo Community Toy Library president Jess Widdicombe said the event was a popular one on the city's children's events calendar.
"It's an event our committee looks forward to presenting every year, and the families just love the day. We always get such great feedback from families about how much they, and particularly the children, enjoyed the day," Ms Widdicombe said.
"Play allows children to engage their senses, fosters imagination and develops their motor, language, and social skills.
"Our toy library yard is transformed into a kids' play space where they can enjoy plenty of messy activities.
"There will be a large range of sensory activities to explore, including mud, dirt, playdough, coloured spaghetti, jelly, water, ice and paint."
The Messy Play Day is open to non-members and members, and entry is by gold coin donation.
Ms Widdicombe said it was a great way to showcase and introduce new Bendigo families to the world of the toy library.
"Bendigo Community Toy Library has around 150 member families, more than 1500 toys available for loan and is 100 per cent volunteer run," she said.
"The toy library operates in much the same way as a book library, in that families come in and explore the toys on the shelves and can borrow several toys for three weeks before returning and repeating the process over again.
"Annual memberships start at just $45, and we'll have membership specials being offered on the day."
Bendigo Community Toy Library's annual Messy Play Day event is being held Saturday, March 25 from 9.30am to 12noon at the Spring Gully Toy library.
For more information on the Bendigo Community Toy Library visit bendigotoylibrary.org.au or the library's Facebook and Instagram.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
