Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Community Toy Library hosts Messy Play Day for taste of services

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:29am, first published March 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Bourke, William Bourke and Sam West prepare for Messy Play Day at the Bendigo Community Toy Library this weekend. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Play - particularly messy play - is important for a child's development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.