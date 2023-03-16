Forget the Big Banana and Big Ram, central Victoria now has the most colourful - and fabulous - big monument to top them all.
After months of planning and building, Daylesford is finally home to the Big Rainbow, a new symbol of equality and unity for the LGBTQIA+ community across regional Australia.
Back in October last year, the small town was chosen as the location of Australia's first "big" landmark dedicated to the celebration of regional LGBTIQA+ pride and inclusion.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the Big Rainbow would be a colourful addition to the town's Victoria Park.
"We have a supportive and diverse community and we're pleased to welcome the Big Rainbow to our shire," he said back in February.
"It symbolises our inclusiveness, diversity, respect and pride for our LGBTIQA+ community and allies.
"We can see the Big Rainbow being a major attraction for visitors and a destination for community gatherings of celebration and commemoration.
"It will bring opportunities for the local visitor economy, enhance our community's reputation for championing diversity, and for building community partnerships."
In addition to the landmark, Tinder donated $100,000 to various regional community organisations to support programs for the regional LGBTQIA+ community.
The organisations have been selected through a process of consultation with community advisors to ensure their broad impact across regional communities, predominantly in the local area.
"We have a longstanding tradition of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community to make new connections," Tinder Australia country director Kristen Hardeman said.
"In fact, we were the first major dating app to give people the option to identify beyond the genders of male or female, with our More Genders feature - built in partnership with global experts.
"We're so happy to see The Big Rainbow landmark unveiled in its new home in Victoria Park, Daylesford."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
