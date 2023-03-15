Central Victorian residents are being encouraged to access the new round of $250 power saving bonus when it opens on March 24.
The bonus is available to all Victorian residential energy consumers, with one payment available per household.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said it was designed to help offset the rising cost of living.
"We know Victorians are doing it tough with the rising cost of energy, that's why we'll have a new round of the $250 power saving bonus, putting money in families' pockets and making sure they're the best deal," she said.
The current round of the bonus opened on July 1 last year and people who have not yet accessed it have until March 23 to apply.
There is the potential for a double-dip for people who have not yet received the bonus, with $500 available if both rounds are accessed.
Apply for the power saving bonus at compare.energy.vic.gov.au or by calling 1800 000 832.
The new round comes as Victorians can expect to pay up to $426 more on their annual energy bill.
A draft decision on the Victorian Default Offer has been made by the Essential Services Commission (ESC) and includes an increase for residential customers.
The default offer regulates standing offers and acts as a benchmark price for market offers.
The draft decision means residential customers' bills would increase from $1403 to about $1829 per year and bills for small business customers would increase from $5620 to about $7358 per year.
The projected rise is due to "significant rises in wholesale electricity costs driven by energy market volatility in 2022", according to the ESC, which impacted the prices energy retailers paid in their future contract arrangements for electricity to supply Victorian consumers.
"The proposed increases to the Victorian Default Offer reflect a year of price volatility in the energy market, which is making it more expensive for energy companies to buy and supply electricity across Australia," ESC chair Kate Symons said.
"The dollar figure increases set out in the draft decision are in keeping with proposed default market offer increases announced in other jurisdictions today.
"We understand the impacts on consumers amid a broader environment of cost-of-living concerns and we urge Victorians to take advantage of government support programs offering power price relief."
Around 400,000 residential and 55,000 small business customers are currently on the Victorian Default Offer, and 85 per cent of customers are on retail market offers.
Ms Symons said she encouraged people to shop around and find the best deal.
The Essential Services Commission reviews the Victorian Default Offer yearly and was introduced by the state government in 2019 to provide residential and small businesses with a simple, trusted electricity offer set independently by the regulator.
According to the ESC, the Victorian Default Offer has helped some consumers to save hundreds of dollars a year on average on their energy bills compared to their previous arrangements.
It provides a reference price for all consumers when comparing retail offers, but it is not necessarily the lowest price available in the market.
The number of people accessing emergency relief has doubled in the last month, according to community services worker at Bendigo Family and Financial Services (BFFS) Jill McPartlane.
There has been a 20 per cent increase in people accessing BFFS since before Christmas.
Ms McPartlane said people could bring their power bills in to receive help accessing the power saving bonus, and education about their finances.
"If it takes a $250 bonus to get people to take a second to read [their bills], it's creating that literacy and understanding about being in control of their expenses," she said.
"That's our role, when people are in hardship, there are ways to navigate it.
"Maybe there's entitlements you're not aware of; the power saving bonus has been a first step to starting those conversations."
Help accessing the power saving bonus is available at BFFS on Rowan Street, Bendigo and also at neighbourhood and community houses throughout the region.
