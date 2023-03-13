After a three year hiatus Bendigo National Swap Meet organisers are putting the pedal to the metal for the 2023 event on November 11 and 12.
In 2020 and 2021 the Swap Meet was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and last year it was called off as the Bendigo Showgrounds was being used as an emergency relief centre.
Committee chair Neil Athorn said the committee of 15 was looking forward to finally hosting the 45th iteration of the much-loved event for car enthusiasts.
"We are booked out for our sites; there's 1750 sites and we've got them all full," Mr Athorn said.
"We're up and running and just bring on the time and we'll get people geared up for it.
"Hopefully for all the public around Bendigo and around Victoria that we don't have the same disasters as we did last year and years before with COVID, but we've got to give it a try."
Mr Athorn said it was estimated the Bendigo National Swap Meet injected $4 million into the region's economy, so it was in everyone's best interest that it goes ahead.
"We're going to try our damnedest to put it on," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While the national swap meet was a major draw, there were similar events held throughout the year.
Mr Athorn said on March 26 there would be a display of cars, tractors, stationary engines and collectibles at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
The event will be hosted by the Central Victorian Restoration Group and the Veteran Vintage Classic Club Bendigo, with money raised going to the Peter MacCullum Cancer Centre.
The cause was one close to a lot of car enthusiasts' hearts, Mr Athorn said.
"We're all getting to the age where we know somebody who's in there or may need it ourselves," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.