Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Shine Bright EYM bring kindergarten children back to Rochester after floods

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children returned back to Rochester for kindergarten this week. Picture supplied

After months of being on the move, kindergarten children from Rochester will finally be able to settle back on familiar ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.