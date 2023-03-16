After months of being on the move, kindergarten children from Rochester will finally be able to settle back on familiar ground.
The 2022 floods caused significant damage to the Shine Bright EYM Rochester site to the extent it was rendered unusable.
While the organisation accommodated for a majority of those families at the Elmore site, it was only an interim measure until they were in a position to offer a service from Rochester again.
But as of March 6, children attended the kindergarten from the new emergency relocatable building on the same site as the Rochester Senior Secondary College.
"We are delighted to re-open our kindergarten and welcome our children and families back to our community," Shine Bright EYM chief executive Suzi Sordan said.
"Our staff have been working tirelessly to prepare the new building and program, and we are eager to resume our educational programs and provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our children."
She said the re-opening of the Rochester kindergarten was a significant milestone for the community, and had involved significant work by the Department of Education including the Victorian School Building Authority and Shine Bright EYM.
This work was prioritised as it was deemed important to continue to provide this service to the local community, especially during hardship to provide a level of 'normality' for this local community.
The new building has been designed to meet the highest standards of safety, accessibility and functionality to ensure children can learn and play in a comfortable and nurturing environment.
Ms Sordan said the re-opening of the Rochester Kindergarten was a testament to the strength and resilience of the community, who came together to rebuild and support each other during challenging times.
She said the kindergarten would continue to provide high-quality early childhood education and care, fostering a love for learning, and preparing children for a successful transition to primary school.
