The Rosalind Park piazza has had the first taste of Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle with a new artwork unveiled.
The space has been transformed with a tribute to the production including a 3D decal of a dragon and river filled with gold, and the Bendigo sign embedded with flames.
It comes as Bendigo gets set to host an epic Wagner festival and 12 weekends of blockbuster opera performances between March 24 and April 30.
Melbourne Opera producer Greg Hocking said 75 per cent of tickets had been sold, with tickets especially popular with "ringnuts" who travel the world to watch the Ring Cycle.
"It's regarded as the apogee of any opera company's achievement to actually be able to put it on," he said.
"It's only been done four times in Australia since it was written in 1876 and this is only the third time ever that it's an all-Australian creative team.
"And it's the first time it's an all-Australian cast, so we're very proud of that.
"It's quite a unique opportunity to see this epic opera in a relatively intimate theatre within a town like this that's got so much else going for it."
The production involves more than 250 performers, creatives and technicians from Melbourne Opera.
Mr Hocking said Ulumbarra Theatre was one of two theatres in Australia capable of hosting the Ring Cycle, due to its orchestra pit, the scale of the stage and its machinery.
For every $1 spent on the production, $1.50 is generated into the local economy, according to Mr Hocking, and as people travel from far and wide for the production they are expected to stay longer, shop, eat and support local business.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said about nine per cent of ticket sales were local and five per cent were international, which she said was "unheard of for any sort of major event in Bendigo".
"What we feel will happen is the people who've got tickets to the very first cycle are going to be raving about how good it is," she said.
"So the second and the third cycle, we're expecting ticket sales will increase and it'll get very, very difficult to get a ticket to the third cycle.
"Once people see the production, the scale, the quality of the singers and the production and the beautiful venue that we have on offer it is going to be the hottest ticket in town."
While the opera is the main show, a five-week Ring Cycle festival will see Bendigo filled with talks, recitals, exhibitions, dinners and special events.
For more information and tickets to the Ring Cycle visit bendigoregion.com.au/arts-culture-theatres/ring-cycle-festival.
