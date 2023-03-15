Gaming inspectors to target region's pokie venues

Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission inspectors will visit the region to ensure gaming venues are following regulations.
Sites at Central Goldfields, Hepburn Shire and Murrindindi are on the inspectors' itinerary to make sure operators are doing all they can to make sure gambling is safe, fair and has integrity.
As the state's new gambling regulator, the VGCCC is targeting venues based on risk factors, such as areas where there is projected high growth in player loss and a history of not following the rules.
VGCCC gambling director Glorija Kuzman said it was a targeted inspection.
We're sending our inspectors to places and venues where the risk to the community is highest.- Glorija Kuzman
"Being led by data and intelligence, we're sending our inspectors to places and venues where the risk to the community is highest," she said.
"Places we've seen a significant jump in gambling spend over the past few years, where there is a high concentration of poker machines, or where we know there have been issues in the past.
"These venues not only have legal obligations to comply with, they also have a social licence with their local communities, which includes making sure gambling is safe and fair."
Inspectors will specifically check that venues:
"Where we detect high-harm breaches we will take swift and strong action, but we are keen to work with industry to provide them with support to get back on track and follow the rules," Ms Kuzman said.
"If gaming operators deliberately and knowingly break the law we will have a zero-tolerance approach.
"So we're here to ensure Victoria's gambling industry operates with integrity, and is safe and fair - so we will be watching all gaming venues closely. In the meantime, I encourage the Central Goldfields, Hepburn Shire and Murrindindi communities to let us know if they believe a gaming venue is not doing the right thing by contacting us."
