Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Ring Cycle Festival to attract visitors from interstate and overseas to Bendigo

DC
By David Chapman
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagner's epic Ring Cycle is about to explode on Bendigo. Picture supplied

The countdown is on for the start of what promises to be one of the biggest cultural events ever to hit the city of Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.