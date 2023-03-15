The first ever Jenny's Early Learning Centre, at Maiden Gully, has celebrated 15 years of caring for the youngest members of the community.
When centre director Mikaela Johnson arrived on Wednesday, families were in party mode as the day represented a significant milestone for the facility.
Ms Johnson has worked at the centre for 10 years, including eight in her role as director, and she said the children were very excited to have some fun.
There were colourful balloons, face-painting and cakes for the occasion as some of the 87 children at the centre had the chance to celebrate.
"Some of the children came in excited to talk about (the anniversary), they were excited for the face paint and there were a lot of wide eyes and high energy with the balloons," Ms Johnson.
READ MORE:
"I think for us being in the community for 15 years, and the longevity of a lot of the people with this center is a credit because we know it's an industry that we see a lot of burnout and a lot of turnover," Ms Hicks said.
"When you look at the team that are here at Maiden Gully and how long some people have been here and the roles that they've had, it really speaks to how we feel Jenny's values people, the community, the families that have had children through over the years and that connection that's still relevant today."
Ms Hicks was formerly director at the centre and said many people have been in contact to share their genuine and treasured memories of their time locally.
"It's those relationships that you make and build here, it really speaks to what we've wanted to achieve and even as the company has grown bigger, the fact that we haven't lost sight of that and we value the staff first and foremost," she said.
"Without them it's nothing, but also the families that continue to put their trust in and build that relationship with us."
READ MORE:
The centre had a coffee van visit for the morning drop offs with a special story time for the children in the afternoon, and some families have even brought in multiple generations of past attendees - including some who are now at primary and high school the centre's assistant director Jodie Brook said.
"They've taken photos of the generation that came through, you know, nine years, five years and three years for example," Ms Brook said.
"I think some families have really loved it and the children that used to attend here knowing that it's the 15th birthday."
There are now five Jenny's Early Learning Centres in Victoria at Maiden Gully, Heathcote, Bendigo Hospital, Epsom and Strathfieldsaye, with a service soon to open in Ballarat.
"We're expanding but again it still fits with the Jenny's values around family and community because that's what we've always done in Bendigo and done well," Ms Hicks said.
"That opportunity to move into the Ballarat market and continue to show great quality care and that genuine relationship with the community is very exciting."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.