Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Jenny's Early Learning Centre Maiden Gully marks 15 year anniversary

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
March 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first ever Jenny's Early Learning Centre, at Maiden Gully, has celebrated 15 years of caring for the youngest members of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.