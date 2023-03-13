Motels in Bendigo were at maximum capacity over the weekend as thousands of visitors flocked to the region for the Lost Trades Fair.
Talented artisans, crafters and makers proved popular with about 20,000 people drawn to the Bendigo Racecourse for demonstrations by woodworkers, blacksmiths, metalworkers and more.
Organisers were thrilled with the two-day event's success which proved an economic boom to the city and showcased the skills of 180 artisans.
One of the organisers, Lisa Rundell, said people from every state in Australia and some from overseas attended the event.
"It's just amazing to think that people are literally getting on planes and taking road trips to Bendigo to see artisans in action and doing what they do with that sort of passion and integrity," she said.
"People were inspired to get home and be creative and it's just wonderful."
Ms Rundell said the food area was especially well attended with people enjoying the signature recipes of foodmakers such as Bavarian sausages, hand-rolled dumplings and home-grown beef burgers.
"It was very busy, obviously in the food area and I think we're going to reassess that for next year," she said.
"The expectation for how many people stayed was well exceeded."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Lost Trades Fair debuted in Bendigo in 2020, when it was the last biggest event in Victoria to run before COVID-19 restrictions. The 2022 event was held on a much smaller scale.
The City of Greater Bendigo reached an agreement with organisers in 2022 to keep the event in Bendigo for three years.
Ms Rundell said she couldn't wait to see everyone again next year.
The success of the event has had a ripple effect on the tourism, accommodation and business industries in Bendigo, with thousands of people spending money in town.
Manager at Quality Inn Colonial, Lana Harrison said motels were at maximum capacity for the weekend.
She said March was a very busy period with an array of events on and the next four weekends were booked out.
People booking accommodation for Easter are encouraged to book as soon as possible.
