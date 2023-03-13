Bendigo Advertiser
Two-day Lost Trades Fair draws 20,000 people, hailed a huge success

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 11:26am
Whip-cracker Kiera Buzza shows her skills at the Lost Trades Fair 2023. Picture by Darren Howe

Motels in Bendigo were at maximum capacity over the weekend as thousands of visitors flocked to the region for the Lost Trades Fair.

Local News

