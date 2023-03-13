Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Kamarooka, Drummartin grassfire under control

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, 1.30pm: The grassfire in Kamarooka, 30 minutes north of Bendigo, was brought under control around 12pm within an hour of starting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.