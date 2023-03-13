UPDATE, 1.30pm: The grassfire in Kamarooka, 30 minutes north of Bendigo, was brought under control around 12pm within an hour of starting.
10 CFA tankers responded to the incident which was labelled safe at 12.52pm.
Earlier, 11.55am: CFA crews are on scene at a grass and scrub fire in Kamarooka, around 30 minutes north of Bendigo.
Air support has also been called to respond to the fire which began around 11.10am near Bendigo-Tennyson Road in Kamarooka and near Drummartin.
The fire is not yet under control and VicEmergency has issued an advice for residents in the area to stay informed, monitor conditions and keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
Use multiple sources to stay informed: VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226, VicEmergency app or at emergency.vic.gov.au.
More to come.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
