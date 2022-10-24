The Bendigo National Swap Meet, scheduled for November 12-13 at the Bendigo Showgrounds, has been cancelled.
The site is currently being used as an emergency relief centre, where about 40 people are staying as of Monday morning. That number could rise with more people evacuating flood-affected areas such as Echuca this week.
It is the third year in a row the swap meet has been cancelled, with COVID-19 restrictions forcing organisers to call off the 2020 and 2021 events.
Committee chair Neil Athorn confirmed the 2022 swap meet's cancellation in an email to siteholders.
He said "the number one priority at this time, as it should be, is public health and the safety of residents".
FREE FLOOD BLOG: Big rain expected across Victoria as Echuca urged to leave
"The expectation is that the relief centre will be needed beyond the scheduled timing of the swap (meet), and this should be the priority," Mr Athorn said.
"We cannot leave the decision until too close to the scheduled date, to be able to effectively cancel, and cancelling at the last minute is not the best option.
"Even if the grounds do cease to operate as the emergency relief centre, we still hold concerns about the handover of the site, and the condition, especially the oval and tracks, given the continued rain and the movements that have been required for the operation of the relief centre, and therefore our ability to deliver a full Swap Meet that would be expected."
In the email, Mr Athorn also said travel is a concern, with many major roads closed across the state and in NSW, potentially making it difficult for people to get to the event.
Volunteers that would normally help with the Swap Meet are helping with flood recovery, Mr Athorn said, and accommodation is also a concern with emergency personnel taking up residence.
The Bendigo National Swap Meet regularly brings in between 17,000 and 20,000 people and is one of the city's biggest drawing cards.
"We are disappointed to make this decision to cancel, we expected to be through the COVID concerns, and certainly didn't expect a natural disaster to claim the swap this year, however at this time we feel it is in the best interests of all," Mr Athorn said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.