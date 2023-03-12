Bendigo Advertiser
Man arrested in Hargreaves Mall to appear before Bendigo Magistrates' Court

Lucy Williams
Tom O'Callaghan
By Lucy Williams, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 10:30am
Police officers near a divvy van. Picture by Noni Hyett

A 47-year-old man will appear before the Bendigo Magistrates' Court this week after being arrested and charged with numerous offences including criminal damage and bail offences.

