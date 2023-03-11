Bendigo Advertiser
Good News

Jess Widdicomb recognised for 'enthusiastic' work with Bendigo Community Toy Library

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
March 11 2023 - 3:30pm
Bendigo Community Toy Library committee president Jess Widdicombe with her daughter and the Committee Member of the Year award. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

After four and a half years in the Toy Library game, Jess Widdicombe has been recognised on the national stage for her passion and experience.

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

