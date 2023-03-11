After four and a half years in the Toy Library game, Jess Widdicombe has been recognised on the national stage for her passion and experience.
Her work with the Bendigo Community Toy Library has lead to her being named Committee Member of the Year at the recent 16th International Toy Library Conference.
Mrs Widdicombe says she couldn't believe what started as a suggestion from a friend could have turned into such an accolade.
"I went along to a committee meeting and said I wouldn't come home with a job, but I did," she said.
"The treasurer job was up for grabs, so I put my hand up to have a go.
"I later moved into the secretary job, which I thought I fit better in, and I then became president in September last year."
Mrs Widdicombe said it was important to let the community know what the Toy Library is all about.
"We wanted to re-engage our volunteers and promote our work in the community," she said.
Committee member and former president Esther Kerr, who put in the nomination, said having Mrs Widdicombe as part of the team has helped the library grow.
"Jess has been a consistent and enthusiastic committee member over the past four and a half years," she said.
"Her love of organising things has made the limited space at our Toy Library more functional and a joy to be in.
"As a trained specialist primary school teacher, Jess brings her professional education expertise to the purchase of new toys in the library."
Mrs Widdicombe has also helped bring Indigenous culture and education into the library, ensuring all children can learn while they play.
"Her family plays a strong part in Bendigo's indigenous community and she was instrumental in purchasing indigenous toys in a recent grant that were culturally sensitive and give credit to First Nations creators," Ms Kerr said.
Mrs Widdicombe said this award wasn't just for her.
"It's always a team effort from every committee member and volunteer," she said.
"It's lovely to be recognised, but it's a reflection of the hard work we all do to keep the Toy Library going."
And if that wasn't enough excitement for the library, they also came runner up for the Community at Play award.
OTHER STORIES:
The team was recognised for their zoo safari-themed messy play day, which they said was enjoyed by everyone who visited.
"Many parents in attendance commented on how the way we used the theme would inspire them to incorporate these ideas into their play at home, which is a great success in our minds," they wrote in the award nomination.
"Businesses across Bendigo supported us- Bunnings Warehouse provided us with seedings to plant and our local Kindergarten Group provided an activity and information on enrolment.
"A gold coin entry meant approximately $300 was donated to Lismore Toy Library after their flooding last year.
"We love to model open and imaginative play to those young, and young at heart."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.