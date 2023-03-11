Calling all pooches, Golden Square Pool's Pools for Paws event is back on for a second year.
As the pool season comes to a close for humans, the community pool is inviting dogs and their owners to come for a play in the two smaller pools and the grass on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.
Golden Square Pool president Sam Kane said the inaugural event proved popular last year and the committee decided to bring it back over two days.
"It was wonderful to see the pool grounds taken over with dogs at the inaugural event in 2022 and there was a great vibe from owners keen to let their pooch swim and play," he said.
"This event is a fundraiser for Golden Square Pool, so we can keep investing in our vibrant community hub.
"The Golden Square Pool team is proud to be more than a place to swim, but also offering so many different ways for our community, and dogs, to connect with our facility.
Bookings open Saturday, March 11 at 11am for 45 minute slots.
Dogs must be under effective voice control and of friendly temperament and owners are asked to undertake full responsibility for their own dogs.
