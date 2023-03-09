Changes are underway to one of Bendigo's key homeless service providers.
Make A Difference Change Our World (MADCOW), an initiative from the Bendigo Baptist Church, operates a kitchen and op shop at 214 Hargreaves Street.
Despite a vandalism attack this week forcing services to be suspended, the volunteer-led organisation is preparing for a major renovation to its building.
Homeless support manager at MADCOW Fiona Mummery said the project would see the op shop relocated, homeless kitchen expanded, an activity space created and more space for hospitality services such as laundry and washing.
Recently MADCOW began offering clinical support to homeless people, with Bendigo Health, Haven Home Safe, Impact Recovery Drug and Alcohol providing wrap-around services, which will continue in the new hub.
"It's important for the homeless to know that they've got a place that they can go, where they can belong and where they're going to get the support that they need, when they need it," Ms Mummery said.
"It's a central hub for the homeless and that's really important, that they have a place where they can go during the day."
Ms Mummery said MADCOW saw about 35 people a day, some up to three times per day.
A total of 30 volunteers work in the space, providing 130 meals a week.
That number has increased, Ms Mummery said, as cost of living pressures, the rental market and housing shortage have contributed to more people accessing homelessness services.
"At the moment we've got a limit of six people, in a tiny space," she said.
"I'm really quite excited about having more room to be able to have people spend a bit more time if they want to and socially interact with others in a positive safe and friendly place."
MADCOW director Matt Parkinson said the expanded space won't mean the number of homeless people in the building would increase, but the space would be more fit for purpose.
"We can't manage too many at one time," he said. "We limit how many are in the area at the time and we'll close the door if there's too many."
The upgrade has been fully funded, Mr Parkinson said, by philanthropic donors and funding from Sydney Myer Foundation and Agnico Eagle. The City of Greater Bendigo has also supported the project.
The money meant MADCOW could purchase the building and commence renovations.
Ms Mummery said it would be great to have the capacity of the valued service expanded.
"It's respected and valued and in the last two years I've seen some wonderful changes in people's lives because they are getting a regular meal and be hydrated regularly," she said.
"It's just wonderful to see the change in demeanour and the attitude to life is changing. That makes it all worthwhile."
