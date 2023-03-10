Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'Significant flaws' in council rate hike crackdown, expert says

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 10 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A City of Greater Bendigo rates bill. Picture is a file photo.

GREATER Bendigo is up for talks on rates caps given the financial strains Victoria's councils are under, a city director says after calls for compromises on the controversial system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.