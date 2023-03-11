Following a successful fundraiser for central Victorian cancer services, residents are being urged to again tee up for a day on the greens.
Maryborough District Health Service (MDHS) is teaming up with a local food provider and golf club to welcome putters on course for this year's MDHS Charity Golf Day.
The popular event, set to be held on March 23, is a fun day out for golfers of any skill level, organisers say.
"The MDHS Charity Golf Day is a much loved fundraising event for the health service," MDHS chief executive Nickola Allan said.
"Last year the event raised more around $24,500 for oncology services thanks to the support from our local community, golf enthusiasts and participating businesses.
"This year we're aiming to reach a target of $30,000 to improve the dining experience for aged care residents living at Wattle Rise Maryborough."
The funds raised will go towards a new server, bain marie and furnishings to create a more welcoming home environment at the aged care residential community.
Maryborough based food manufacturer True Foods is one of the largest employers in the region and has been a major sponsor of the event for eight years.
"The MDHS Charity Golf Day is a great way to meet new people and connect with family, friends and colleagues while supporting the health of our community in the long-term," True Foods Managing Director Mark Thurlow said.
"We are constantly employing more and more people, so helping to ensure our local health system grows with the growing needs of our community is critical.
"Our staff also love the chance to supply a delicious breakfast and lunch, and harness the support of our business network to enjoy some friendly rivalry on the day."
OTHER STORIES:
Maryborough Golf Club general manager John Sedunary said the club was looking forward to hosting another successful event.
"We love the buzz of the shot gun start and look forward to seeing some new and familiar faces this year," Mr Sedunary said.
"Register as a team, or sign up as an individual to be placed in a team for this four person Ambrose event.
"There'll be a raffle, an auction and prizes such as nearest the pin, straightest drive and the chance to win $1000 in the hole-in-one competition.
"We don't mind if you're a novice or a pro, sign up and a real difference to the lives of local aged care residents so everyone's a winner."
Registration opens at 8am with breakfast before a 9am start at the Maryborough Golf Club on Park Road.
Entry costs $50, which includes green fees, breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.
Register as a team or individual by Monday, March 13.
For more information or to download a registration form visit at mdhs.vic.gov.au or visit bit.ly/23MDHSCharityGolfDay
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.