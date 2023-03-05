Bendigo Advertiser
Owners of The Meadow lead public plea for Bendigo to support local businesses

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
March 6 2023 - 7:30am
'Ghost town': Retail business owners plea for people to shop local as more stores face closure

Retail shop owners have delivered a stark warning if business doesn't improve, more stores will be forced to close their doors for good.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

