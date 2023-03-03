Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Bendigo Pioneers unveil new look for 2023 season

March 3 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers players display the club's new designs - Bryde O'Rourke, Lou Painter (home jumpers), Lila Keck, Billy Meade (new polo shirts), Harley Reid, Malik Gordon (away jumpers). Picture by Noni Hyett

The La Trobe University Bendigo Pioneers will sport a fresh new look in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.