Bendigo Pioneers unveil new look for 2023 season

The La Trobe University Bendigo Pioneers will sport a fresh new look in 2023.
The club launched its updated branding on Friday, with the new logo and jumper designs encompassing the Pioneers' proud history and their connection with the region.
"With our rebrand, we really wanted to encompass what our region represents,'' the Pioneers' Regional Talent Operations Lead Ricky Coburn said.
"We didn't want to go away from our traditional colours and those colours have a strong meaning to our region.
"We wanted to keep the Bendigo name prominent because it's where we're based and it is so central to what we do.
"We wanted to include our region in the logo and that's why the shape of the logo signifies the vast area our region covers.
"The region is hugely important to us. We're not just Bendigo."
The project commenced as a collaboration between the Bendigo Pioneers and La Trobe University, led by former Talent Lead David Meade, prior to his passing last October, and La Trobe Sport Regional Partnership co-ordinator Melinda Keighran.
Meade was passionate about the Pioneers program and developing players to give them the best opportunity to meet their full potential on and off the field, whether it be local club, state or AFL.
Meade was keen to have a new logo developed that strongly represented both the boys' and girls' program and highlighted the strength of the region and incorporated a Pioneers away or clash jumper.
To pay tribute to Meade's vision for a new brand, a working group was set up, led by Melinda Keighran and Bendigo Bank Creative Director Jacinta Wright and past and present players Jason Gillbee, Harvey Gallagher, Billy Meade. Lila Keck and Bryde O'Rourke were incorporated into the group.
After much discussion, the working group landed on three logos and two clash jumper designs.
Further engagement was then sought from the newly appointed Coburn, the current coaching group, past and present club officials, AFL representatives and past players and draftees.
The new-look logo is representative of the Pioneers' region.
The shape signifies the region the Pioneers represent - Bendigo, Macedon Ranges, Central Murray/North Central, Sunraysia/Mallee, south west New South Wales and Goulburn Murray.
The goal posts were important to the current players as it symbolised creating a winning mindset across the program, on and off the field, and created a clear focal point - one team, one view, one goal.
The jumper retains the traditional Pioneers colours.
The blue signifies water and the rivers bordering the Pioneers' region and it also represents the sky blue of the NSW part of the region.
The gold represents the goldfields of Bendigo and surrounding regions as well as the sun, crops and soils that highlight the club's vast region.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers also announced their long-running partnership with La Trobe University would continue until at least the end of 2025.
The Coates Talent League girls season starts on March 18, with the boys to kick-off on March 25.
